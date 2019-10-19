SCHELL, HARRY IRVIN Harry passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Beloved husband for 71 years of Barbara (Brillinger). Much loved Dad of Sue Chewins, Sally Sandiford, Sandy Schell Kennedy (Richard) and Steve (Sandy). Proud PA to Sarah (Norm), Jess (Adam), Katie, Mina, Matt (Rachel), Simon (Stacia), Dan, Jer (Nat), and Jaymi (Mike). Great-grandchildren Nolan, Colton, Zoey, Marley, Isaac, Elias, Quinn, Reese and Avery made him smile. A growing family was our Dad's greatest joy! Harry was born to Wes and Sue Schell, December 24, 1926 on Victoria St. in Stouffville. He is survived and will be dearly missed by brothers Arnold and Percy and sister Marie Cote and their families. Harry Schell, proud owner of Schell Lumber and lifelong resident of Stouffville was very well respected in his community. Dad lived a full and rewarding life. We invite family and friends to join us in saying goodbye to Dad. Visitation will be held at Schell Lumber, 33 Edward St., Stouffville, on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. A Service to Celebrate Dad's Life will be held at Stouffville United Church, 34 Church St., Stouffville, on Monday, November 4th at 11 a.m. Doors will be open at 10 a.m. Flowers gratefully declined. As Dad was such a generous person, please consider a donation in his memory to Sleeping Children Around the World - www.scaw.org, The Terry Fox Foundation - www.terryfox.org, or your charity of choice. Dad truly believed in helping others. Please consider being a blood donor or signing your organ donor card. Our Dad was a great man who was loved and respected by all.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019