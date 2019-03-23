Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRY KIMPTON. View Sign

KIMPTON, HARRY October 1, 1930 - March 18, 2019 Harry passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 at the age of 88 at Michael Garron Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was a loving husband of 46 years to Kaye Kimpton. A loving father to Dianne, Joanne, Rosemary and David. A proud grandfather to Paul, Alex, Dani, Laina, Hailie, Marisa, Avery and Tyler. Great-grandfather to Dustin, Reilly Rose, Annabelle and Braelyn. Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., Toronto, Ontario, 416-423- 1000, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Harry's name to the or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.



50 Overlea Blvd.

Toronto , ON M4H 1B6

