HARRY KIMPTON

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRY KIMPTON.

KIMPTON, HARRY October 1, 1930 - March 18, 2019 Harry passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 at the age of 88 at Michael Garron Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was a loving husband of 46 years to Kaye Kimpton. A loving father to Dianne, Joanne, Rosemary and David. A proud grandfather to Paul, Alex, Dani, Laina, Hailie, Marisa, Avery and Tyler. Great-grandfather to Dustin, Reilly Rose, Annabelle and Braelyn. Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., Toronto, Ontario, 416-423- 1000, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Harry's name to the or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Directions, donations and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca "Fare thee well love, far away you must go, take your heart, love"
logo
Funeral Home
Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON M4H 1B6
(416) 423-1000
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.