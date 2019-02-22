BRIDGES, HARRY LAWRENCE Peacefully on February 19, 2019, surrounded by loving family. After a long and wonderful life and 58 years of blessed marriage and partnership with Carol Bridges (nee Brown). Dad of Scott (Jane Exton), Lisa (Paul Demaline), and Craig (Alisha Matheny). Worshipped by his grandchildren Meagan Bridges, Callum Bridges, Brendan Demaline (Charlotte van den Akker), Sarah Demaline, Peter Bridges and Alastair Bridges. Longtime Manager of Scotiabank branches in the North Bay area. Originally from Toronto, Harry moved to North Bay in 1965 and dedicated his life to family, travel, and continuous learning. He believed in kindness toward others and shared his good fortune in many ways throughout his life, in particular charities for children and animals. Visitation in North Bay, and at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home, 490 The Queensway South, Keswick, Ontario on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 a.m. Spring interment at the Christ Church Anglican Cemetery in Roches Point. In lieu of flowers, donations to the North Bay Gathering Place (thegatheringplacenorthbay.ca/donate/) or the Renal Unit at the North Bay Regional Health Centre (nbrhc.on.ca/foundation/) would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at martynfh.com and mwbeckerfuneralhome.com He will be missed by all who knew him. His spirit is now walking with his dogs who went before him
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2019