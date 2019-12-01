Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRY PASTERNAK. View Sign Obituary

PASTERNAK, HARRY October 13, 1937 - November 22, 2019 After a short illness, Harry Pasternak passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 22, 2019 at the age of 82. Harry was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Nellie, as well as siblings Albert and Esther. He is survived by his children: Daniel, Beth, Mark, Susan, and Natasha, his grandchildren: Trace, Jade, Hannah, Chloe, Xavier and Didie, his brothers: Leonard, Morris and Ron, as well as many nieces and nephews. Harry was an all-around athlete and played football at Vaughan Road Collegiate. He was quarterback for the Varsity Blues while attending the University of Toronto, where he obtained a degree in Physical Education and Health. Harry was a teacher at Humber College, an entrepreneur, the founder and director of the Thousand Island Institute and the Co-Creator of Airt - Air Structures & Design, a guest speaker, and a consultant at the Ontario Housing Corporation, where he oversaw structural housing remediation in indigenous communities. Harry was passionate about causes concerning Canada's indigenous people and approached this work with an unwavering commitment. Harry was endearingly known by his family as Captain Spadina. He loved basketball, especially the Syracuse Orangemen. He was an accomplished salsa dancer and in retirement became a member of a local social dance group. His return to salsa dancing after a stroke this past summer led to a quick recovery. We are grateful to his aides who took such good care of him, even making it possible for him to leave his condo to enjoy a full night of dancing on occasion. He cherished his friendships with his salsa group. Harry and his family are also indebted to the members of the security team at the Riviera Condominiums for their help and support. There will be a celebration of Harry's life this coming Spring. Details will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation to Kensington Hospice,

PASTERNAK, HARRY October 13, 1937 - November 22, 2019 After a short illness, Harry Pasternak passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 22, 2019 at the age of 82. Harry was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Nellie, as well as siblings Albert and Esther. He is survived by his children: Daniel, Beth, Mark, Susan, and Natasha, his grandchildren: Trace, Jade, Hannah, Chloe, Xavier and Didie, his brothers: Leonard, Morris and Ron, as well as many nieces and nephews. Harry was an all-around athlete and played football at Vaughan Road Collegiate. He was quarterback for the Varsity Blues while attending the University of Toronto, where he obtained a degree in Physical Education and Health. Harry was a teacher at Humber College, an entrepreneur, the founder and director of the Thousand Island Institute and the Co-Creator of Airt - Air Structures & Design, a guest speaker, and a consultant at the Ontario Housing Corporation, where he oversaw structural housing remediation in indigenous communities. Harry was passionate about causes concerning Canada's indigenous people and approached this work with an unwavering commitment. Harry was endearingly known by his family as Captain Spadina. He loved basketball, especially the Syracuse Orangemen. He was an accomplished salsa dancer and in retirement became a member of a local social dance group. His return to salsa dancing after a stroke this past summer led to a quick recovery. We are grateful to his aides who took such good care of him, even making it possible for him to leave his condo to enjoy a full night of dancing on occasion. He cherished his friendships with his salsa group. Harry and his family are also indebted to the members of the security team at the Riviera Condominiums for their help and support. There will be a celebration of Harry's life this coming Spring. Details will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation to Kensington Hospice, kensingtonhealth.org or David L. Macintosh Sport Medicine Clinic, [email protected] Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close