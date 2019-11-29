HARRY PEDDLE MENCHIONS

Obituary

MENCHIONS, HARRY PEDDLE Peacefully passed at Bridgepoint Hospital on Monday, November 25, 2019, at the age of 77. Beloved husband of 57 years to Cavell. Loving and devoted father to Delbert (Sue) and Dan (Keith). Predeceased by his son Delson. Cherished grandfather to Devin, Ryan and Tanner. Dear brother to Max and Dorothy. Harry will be fondly remembered by all of his extended family and friends. As per his wishes, a private family burial has taken place. If desired, donations may be made to Sinai Health Foundation – Bridgepoint Palliative Care in memory of Harry.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 29, 2019
