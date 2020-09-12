POLONIO, Harry (Arrigo) Born in Mestre, Italy (a suburb of Venice), January 27, 1948. He left us suddenly and unexpectedly 72 years later, on the eve of February 29, 2020, from complications of an aneurysm. His final bike ride began. A last kiss and wave goodbye to his beloved wife of 37 years Petra (Andreas), his son Christopher Michael and wife Jenn (Holman). Next a wave good-bye to his brother Adrian and family in the Woodstock area. Riding on, hugs and kisses to the Maurovich clan in Montreal who showed us the ultimate in family love for which we are forever grateful. Harry also leaves them the task of passing on his farewells to extended family in Europe. Thank you for doing that. Now lining the crowded route are the many school, sports and business acquaintances. Harry was President of Slide Mounts Inc. from 1993-2003, when the computer made slide mounts obsolete. Harry could fix almost anything as neighbours and friends can attest. In retirement, he looked after his father in those last challenging years of his life, painted the house inside and out and created the "big art" which hangs on our walls. First pit crew would be longtime friends and biking buddies Terry Green (Terri Cox) and Bill Hogarth (Anne and family) with snowboarder extraordinaire Scott Richards (sister MaryLou) for inspiration. Second pit stop crew would be his sailing mates, the Reid and Rudd families and his Friday night retirement buddies up in Erin with host Don Bauman (late wife Trudy). He loved to party with you. Also on that note, special mention to the Bondy, Charbonneau, Critelli and Sheehy families, with whom we created many happy memories. Now the route changes to greetings! Waving him hello are an endless line of family, friends and pets that predeceased him, as he rides to join them in the loving arms of God. Harry has been cremated as he wished. Thank you everyone for all your love and support during this trying time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store