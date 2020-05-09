HARRY RAILTON (RAY) BERRIMAN
It is with great sadness that we announce Ray's passing, at the age of 96, on May 2, 2020, at Trillium Mississauga Hospital. Ray was born on December 10, 1923, in the prairie town of Leask, Saskatchewan, to Charles and Elizabeth Berriman, and moved to Hamilton when he was 12 years old, to live with his aunt and uncle to obtain a better education. He was followed a few years later by his sister, Jeanne. He spent the remainder of his life in Etobicoke, Brantford and Mississauga. Ray worked for 43 years at TRW (formerly United Carr Canada) as a Tool and Die Maker in Hamilton, in Sales in their Toronto office, and then as Supervisor of the Printed Circuit Board Division in Brantford. He served during World War 2 in the Royal Canadian Engineers and the Royal Canadian Air Force. Ray was also a Mason at Barton Lodge No. 6 in Hamilton, for over 50 years. He had a wonderful sense of humour and always had a joke or story to tell. Ray was the beloved and adored husband of the late Loreen Berriman for over 65 years. He was a very loving and devoted father to his daughter Lynn Bilic (the late Lou) and his son, the late Jim Berriman (the late Lola). He was also a wonderful grandfather to Tom Bilic (Amanda), Mark Bilic (Van) and Gregory Berriman (Sian), and a special great-grandpa to Selena and Casey Berriman and Quynh Bilic. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Sunrise of Mississauga, who looked after him during the last three years.

A loving man so gentle and kind, what a wonderful memory you left behind.

Due to COVID restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Arthritis Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca


Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
May 9, 2020
Ray was a co-worker and a mentor of mine at TRW in Brantford. Always a gentleman, always a pleasure to work with. Rest in peace my friend.
Jeff Gurney
Coworker
May 9, 2020
Here are Auntie Loreen and Uncle Ray in 2010, celebrating someone's birthday or their anniversary. Actually they never really needed a reason to have a good time. Miss them both.
Craig Potter
Family
