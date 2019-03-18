RICHARDS, (WM) HARRY Harry Richards died peacefully at his home in Bracebridge, Ontario on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Harry was born in Toronto on May 18, 1940. He leaves his wife of 52 years, Margaret (Jones) Richards; his sons, Andrew William (Larry) and Joseph (Lori); his grandchildren, Juliann and Jacob; and many close friends and family. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. (prayers at 7) at Cavill-Turner Funeral Home, 215-1 Bay Street, Gravenhurst. Funeral Mass is scheduled on Friday, March 22nd at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Gravenhurst. Messages of condolence can be offered to the family at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 18, 2019