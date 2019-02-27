Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRY SHARPE. View Sign

SHARPE, HARRY Passed peacefully on February 24, 2019 at Centennial Place, Millbrook, in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Helen for 69 years. Dear father of Diane, Tara (Bob) and Glenn. Poppa of Devin (April), William (Kelsey) and Dylan. Harry will be missed by many more extended family and friends, as well as colleagues during his time with the Printing Union. There will be no funeral service at this time and cremation has taken place. Harry's family would like to say a thank you to the wonderful staff of Centennial Place for their ongoing care and compassion. In memory of Harry, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Peterborough Cremation Services, 705-740-0490.

