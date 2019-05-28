SHEPHERD, HARRY Passed peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Harry spent the May long weekend at his favourite place, the family cottage, amongst friends and family enjoying laughter, drinks and his favourite cottage projects. Harry's stories, memory and love continues through his loving wife and best friend, Peggy Shepherd, children Mark (Kelly) and Peter (Trace), grandchildren Samantha (Will) and Valerie (Francis) and brother Bernard (Elaine). He will be missed by family and his many, many friends. Cheers to you, Harry. You will be missed, thought of often, remembered and loved forever. A celebration of life will follow.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 28, 2019