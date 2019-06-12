WILLIAMS, DR. HARRY ST. CLAIR March 22, 1931 - June 10, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Reactivation Care Centre, surrounded by his family, on the morning of June 10, 2019. Loving husband to Rose for 63 years, he will be missed by his children: Allison St. Clair Mondesir (Greg Feor), Roger St. Clair (Jillian Genser), David St. Clair Williams and Michelle (Grant Engele). Beloved granddad to Nigel and Cassie. He is also survived by his sister Roslyn and her family in Trinidad as well as many nieces and nephews around the world. Harry was a medical doctor specializing in child psychiatry starting his career in 1967 working in Saskatchewan at Regina General, Kingston, Ontario, at Kingston General, Toronto and at Thistletown Regional Centre before opening his own practice in the mid 1970's. He was a lover of music, literature, arts and travelling in his later years. Harry was a progressive voice for Cuban and West Indian affairs. A celebration of Harry's life will take place on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham, ON L3R 5G1), from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. Please respect Harry's wishes and dress comfortable and casual.

