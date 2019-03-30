MacKENZIE, Harry Sterndale Bennett It is with heavy hearts the family announce the peaceful passing of Harry MacKenzie at Centennial Place LTC, Millbrook on Saturday, March 16, 2019, in his 87th year. Harry MacKenzie, beloved husband of the late Dixie (nee Precious) for over 61 years. Loving father of Shawn (Shea), Sharon, Susan (André) and Sandra (Peter). Cherished Granddad of Jennifer, Rory, Brenna, Danielle, Amy, Brittney, Cassandra, Nicholas, Christopher, Jamie and great-grandchildren Luis and Alice. Dearly missed by his brothers, extended family and many friends. Harry enjoyed helping his neighbours, going for walks around Port Perry and visiting his many dear friends. A Celebration of Harry's Life will be held at the Port Perry Legion, 484 Bay Street, Port Perry on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Harry may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Peterborough. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Sterndale Bennett MacKENZIE.
Low & Low Funeral Directors
1763 Reach Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1A6
(905) 985-7331
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019