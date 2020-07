THIELE, Harry Passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto. Survived by his wife Mary. Also survived by his loving children, sons Mark, Ryan and daughter Michelle (Jay), and adoring grandchildren, Rylie, Nathan and Benjamin. Brother to Willi of Madoc, ON, and sisters, Margrit and Krista, in Germany, and their families. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.



