TREFLER, HARRY (TZVI) On March 16, 2019, at Baycrest Apotex. Beloved husband of Leah (nee Karlinsky). Loving father and father-in-law of Ami Trefler and Murray Margolis, Jules Trefler and Wan Yu Liu and Daniel and Ninia Trefler. Dear brother and brother-in-law of Helen and Jerry Ross, Shirley and the late Bernie Penner, the late Marian Goldblatt and Marv Goldblatt, Minnie and the late Will Karlinsky, the late Hy and Evale Karlinsky and the late Jake and Sharna Karlinsky. Devoted grandfather of Joseph, Aaron, Benjamin, Sarah, and Leora. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin), for service on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment in the YMHA section of Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Shiva posted on Benjamin's website. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, 1-800-616-8816.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRY (TZVI) TREFLER.
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 19, 2019