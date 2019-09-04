GRIFFITHS, HARRY WILLIAM "BILL" Passed away at the Milton District Hospital, on Sunday, September 1, 2019, in his 82nd year. Born on May 11, 1937, in Hudson, NY, he graduated from McGill University with his civil engineering degree. Bill Griffiths is sadly missed by his wife Renee Kenny and his children Heather Griffiths (Michael Gwinn) and David Griffiths (Tracy) and his grandchildren Tyler, Rylie, Brittany and Nathaniel. He will be remembered by his stepchildren Susan (Fred Melenchuk), Ally Kenny (Brent Sick) and his grandchildren Kaitlin, Ryan and Joshua. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKERSIE-KOCHER FUNERAL HOME, 114 Main St. E., Milton, 905-878-4452, on Thursday, September 5, 2019 for visitation at 3 p.m., with the funeral service starting at 4 p.m., followed by a light reception. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Donations, as well as letters of condolence and shared stories may be left online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 4, 2019