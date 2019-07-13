Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARRY WRIGHT. View Sign Obituary

WRIGHT, HARRY Harry Wright passed away peacefully on the evening of July 9th, surrounded by his loving wife Lorna Wright and children: Gary, Debbie, Sharon and Brad. His daughters and sons-in-law, June, Rae, Dermot and Debra; grandchildren Lyndsay, Shelby, Lee, Nicole, Siobhan, Aidan, Tessa, Kayla; great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Daegen, Ewan, Callum and Griffin, will miss him too. So will his many Barbados friends with whom Harry and Lorna escaped the Ontario winter for many years. The original dad of dad-jokes, Harry won Lorna's heart while they were both teenagers. She broke her heel on the sidewalk and he asked if she enjoyed her trip. It was love. One that would last almost seventy years of marriage and a million more jokes. Harry didn't retire until he was over seventy years old, after a long successful career at Ian Martin Associates in Toronto. Though his memory had slipped away from him by the end of his happy, successful life, Harry made up for it with kindness and gentle humour till the last, and his love of Lorna never faded. If anything, it grew stronger. He'll be remembered as a man in search of beautiful views with a cloudless sky, holding a perfectly chilled glass of chardonnay. Our thanks to the caring, compassionate staff of Bay Haven nursing home. Celebration of life will be decided by the family at a later date.

WRIGHT, HARRY Harry Wright passed away peacefully on the evening of July 9th, surrounded by his loving wife Lorna Wright and children: Gary, Debbie, Sharon and Brad. His daughters and sons-in-law, June, Rae, Dermot and Debra; grandchildren Lyndsay, Shelby, Lee, Nicole, Siobhan, Aidan, Tessa, Kayla; great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Daegen, Ewan, Callum and Griffin, will miss him too. So will his many Barbados friends with whom Harry and Lorna escaped the Ontario winter for many years. The original dad of dad-jokes, Harry won Lorna's heart while they were both teenagers. She broke her heel on the sidewalk and he asked if she enjoyed her trip. It was love. One that would last almost seventy years of marriage and a million more jokes. Harry didn't retire until he was over seventy years old, after a long successful career at Ian Martin Associates in Toronto. Though his memory had slipped away from him by the end of his happy, successful life, Harry made up for it with kindness and gentle humour till the last, and his love of Lorna never faded. If anything, it grew stronger. He'll be remembered as a man in search of beautiful views with a cloudless sky, holding a perfectly chilled glass of chardonnay. Our thanks to the caring, compassionate staff of Bay Haven nursing home. Celebration of life will be decided by the family at a later date. Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close