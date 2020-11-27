GREENBAUM, HARTLEY STANLEY September 22, 1926 – November 21, 2020 Hartley Greenbaum passed away peacefully, on November 21, 2020, at the age of 94, at Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto. With him was his beloved wife of 49 years, Lorna (nee March) Greenbaum. Born in Toronto, Ontario, to the late Martha Crangle and Jacob Nathan Greenbaum, he is survived by his half-sister, Donna Valikoff, his four children, Bill (Monica), Peter (Ellyn), Jane, and Amy (Wim) and his nine grandchildren: Katherine, Andrew, Teo, Michael, Ethan, Lucas, Greer, Mackenzie, and Theodora. He is also survived by his closest nephews, Martin, Morris and Jonathan Greenbaum. Hartley was a pioneer of a little-known Castlefield Avenue before it became a popular destination for residential and commercial interior design. With his late brother Leslie, and partners, Hartley grew a small lighting and electrical supply company, Sescolite, into the largest and most successful business of its kind in Canada. He designed most of the lighting fixtures, bringing his keen eye for beauty and detail to each piece, earning him the respect of Toronto's design community. Under his guidance, Sescolite provided lighting fixtures and supplies to many of Toronto's most notable hotels and landmarks, including the CN Tower. He loved to travel, especially to Europe, and was often the first to recognize growing design trends, which he brought home and incorporated into his business. He loved art and design and remained a passionate collector all of his life. An avid fisherman and outdoorsman, Hartley spent as much time as he could in Algonquin Park, first as a camper, then a counselor, eventually fashioning a cabin on South Tea Lake. He loved the park and ensured his family derived as much pleasure from those summer days as he did. A bon vivant, Hartley frequented a coterie of favorite restaurants and bistros throughout Toronto, savoring his relationships with talented chefs who became his good friends. Hartley was committed to the Jewish community of Toronto, giving quietly, helping to establish Temple Emanu-El in North York. Hartley loved his family deeply. His passing has left an enormous space in our hearts. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to St. Michael's Hospital Foundation, 30 Bond Street, Toronto, ON M5B 1W8, Canada.



