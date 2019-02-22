NAKASHIMA, Haruko Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her husband Frank Mutsuo Nakashima. Loving mother to Frank (Karen), Roy (Savitri), James (Anne) and Glen (Banasha). Adored Grandma to Rudy, Bess, Sophie, Lucia, Kai and Amaya. Haruko is survived by her siblings Tomoko, James, Mary, Anna, Katie and Kenji. Predeceased by her siblings Yasuko, Mark and Peter. Auntie Hari was also loved by her many nieces and nephews and her devoted caregivers Marita and Tess. Friends may call at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), for a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with visitation 1 hour prior. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Momiji Health Care Society. www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2019