TAMOTO, Harumi Passed away peacefully, on July 30, 2020, just five days after her 100th birthday. Harumi, beloved wife of the late Satoru (Tom). She will be sadly missed by her brothers Dick and Bob and her many nieces and nephews. Unfortunately due to the current situation, there will be no visitation or service. It would be appreciated if any donations are sent to the Momiji Health Care Centre.



