HARUO TAKENO

Obituary

TAKENO, HARUO Died peacefully on July 7, 2019, in his 98th year. He was the beloved husband of Shizu, and cherished father of Raymond and Donald. He was predeceased by his brothers Masao, Roy, Eddie and sister Nancy. Visitation will take place at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Road, Toronto, from 1:00 to 3:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10th. The funeral will take place in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, July 11th, at 10:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 2700 Kingston Road. Special thanks to Dr. Paul Caulford and Dr. Gwendoline Rajakumar. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Toronto Buddhist Church.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 9, 2019
