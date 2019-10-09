MORITSUGU, HARVEY HIROSHI On Sunday, October 6, 2019, in his 94th year, at Christie Gardens, his home for the past eight years. Predeceased in 2014 by Jeannine (Tsuyuki), his wife of 61 years. Father of Joan (Gerry Marks), John (Vicki Woods) and Nancy (Darrell Sakauye). Loving grandfather of Derek (Jennifer Kong), Ryan (Chloe Yao), Angela (Jonathan Hutchinson) and William. Brother of Frank (Betty Brown), Eileen Koyama, June Shimizu, Joyce Sagara (Tak), Henry (Ruiko) and Ted (Nancy). Predeceased in 2003 by brother Ken. Uncle to 35 nieces and nephews. Visitation 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Morley Bedford Funeral Home (159 Eglinton Ave. W., four blocks west of Yonge St.). There will be no funeral. We would like to acknowledge the excellent care provided by the staff at Christie Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the Toronto Star Santa Claus Fund or a charity of your choice.

