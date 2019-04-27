HAMAZAKI, Harvey Hiroyuki Passed away on, April 25, 2019, in Toronto and is survived by his wife Yumiko and his three children Koju, Aise and Kise. A funeral/memorial service will be held on May 1, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at Toronto Buddhist Church, 1011 Sheppard Avenue West, Toronto, M3H 2T7. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at The Dorothy Ley Hospice, as well as Dr. Quintin, Dr. Salvo and Laurie for their kindness and devotion to Harvey during his time there.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019