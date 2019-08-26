WARING, Harvey Howes 1933 - 2019 Suddenly, on August 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Jo (nee Ptolemy); son John (Angelo), and daughters Keeley-Anne (Joe), and Melanie (Bill). Adoring of, and adored by, his grandchildren, Meghan, Alex, and Kate (KT). He was devoted to his family; a lover of beer, golf, and jujubes. Following his retirement from Ontario Hydro (Lakeview), Harve and Jo enjoyed many years of world travels, a highlight being their two visits to Australia. He was an amateur chef who loved nothing more than to be surrounded by family and friends, enjoying a great bottle of wine and a meal. A man of few words but with an incomparable wit, he will be missed by all who knew him. Friends may call at Turner & Porter Peel Chapel (2180 Hurontario St., N. of QEW) Mississauga, for visitation on Wednesday, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Harve's Life will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides (Oakville) or the Brain-Injury Association of Peel and Halton, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 26, 2019