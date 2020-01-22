|
|
JACOBS, HARVEY On Monday, January 20, 2020 at Baycrest. Beloved husband of Hélène Briand. Loving father and father-in-law of Rachel Jacobs and Mark Brown. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West for service on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment Keltzer Society Section at Bathurst Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the Harvey Jacobs Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416- 780-0324, www.benjamins.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 22, 2020