DUMSDAY, HARVEY JOHN Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Ajax, in the afternoon of July 2, 2019, in his 93rd year. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Dorothy of 59 years in 2014, and his dear sister, Elsie (Al) in 2008. Beloved and treasured father of Sharon Williams and her husband, Len Moyle, Grandfather of Jordan, Geoff (Tracy), Daniel, Jason and Bryon and Great-Grandfather to Pearl and Henri. He was also a proud Canadian Naval Veteran who participated in the D-Day landing on the beaches of Normandy in WWII. He loved to travel, especially to warm climates to escape our cold winters. He will be missed by his many friends in 340-360 Watson Street, in particular on Euchre and Happy Hour evenings. Special thanks to Dr. Bay and the wonderful staff in the ICU at the Ajax Hospital. A celebration of life will be held later in the year at Sharon and Len's home in Hampton. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or The Salvation Army. Messages of condolence are welcome at:

