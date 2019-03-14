KAMINSKY, HARVEY Passed away surrounded by family in his home on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Janet for 36 years. Loving father of Angela Burke, and Terrie Dow and father-in-law of Robert Brooks. He will be sadly missed by his 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and his dear sister Elsie Levy. Harvey will be remembered for his love, compassion, and brilliant mind. A graveside service will be held at Pine Ridge Cemetery, 1757 Church Street North, Ajax, Ontario on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at the Ajax Legion. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARVEY KAMINSKY.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2019