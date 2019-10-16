PEDDLE, HARVEY MUNDEN At the age of 77, sadly, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his family. As a retired engineer, Harvey worked all of his life for General Motors. He truly lived life to the fullest, always caring for his loved ones. He leaves behind his 2 sons and daughter; Brant (Nezha) Peddle, Scott (Melanie) Peddle and Tammy (Benoît) Peddle, as well as his grandkids Yara and Yann. Predeceased by his spouse Leona Millien, mother Leathia, father Harvey and sister Isabel. He is survived by his mom, Theresa, siblings: Linda (Jim) Morrison, Douglas (Debbie) Peddle, Sandy Peddle, Steve (Rose) Peddle and his many nieces and nephews. He will greatly be missed. His celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 19th, at McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax, ON 905 428-8488). Visiting from 4 - 6 p.m. Memorial service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . https://www.cancer.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2019