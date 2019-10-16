HARVEY MUNDEN PEDDLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HARVEY MUNDEN PEDDLE.
Service Information
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON
L1T 2Z7
(905)-428-8488
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
MC EACHNIE FUNERAL HOME LTD - AJAX
28 OLD KINGSTON RD
Ajax, ON L1T 2Z7
View Map
Obituary

PEDDLE, HARVEY MUNDEN At the age of 77, sadly, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, peacefully, surrounded by his family. As a retired engineer, Harvey worked all of his life for General Motors. He truly lived life to the fullest, always caring for his loved ones. He leaves behind his 2 sons and daughter; Brant (Nezha) Peddle, Scott (Melanie) Peddle and Tammy (Benoît) Peddle, as well as his grandkids Yara and Yann. Predeceased by his spouse Leona Millien, mother Leathia, father Harvey and sister Isabel. He is survived by his mom, Theresa, siblings: Linda (Jim) Morrison, Douglas (Debbie) Peddle, Sandy Peddle, Steve (Rose) Peddle and his many nieces and nephews. He will greatly be missed. His celebration of life will be held Saturday, October 19th, at McEachnie Funeral Home (28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax, ON 905 428-8488). Visiting from 4 - 6 p.m. Memorial service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . https://www.cancer.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 16, 2019
bullet General Motors
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.