NIVINS, Harvey Passed peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019, at his home in Etobicoke. Harvey was the cherished husband of Patricia for 62 years. Dear brother of Murray Musgrove and the late James and Bruce Musgrove. Many thanks to special nephew and niece Bill and Cecilia Butler for their daily support and many acts of kindness during a long and heartrending illness. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to our co-ordinators at CCAC/LHIN; the Palliative Care Team at Dorothy Ley Hospice; VON nurses; and the personal support workers at CarePartners and Paramed. A sincere thank you to Rev. Cam Taylor who officiated at the Funeral Service on February 21, 2019 followed by entombment at Park Lawn Mausoleum, Toronto.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019