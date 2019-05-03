WILLIAMS, HARVEY PHILIP 1935 - 2019 Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket on April 30, 2019 in his 84th year. Loving husband of Mitzie Williams. Beloved father of Terry-Lynn, Joanne, Robin and Bo. Proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Brother of Linda Waterston and Aunt Stella Hoblak (Big Sister). Son of the late Anne and Bill Williams. Special thanks to the caring staff at Southlake. Friends may call at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and Monday, May 6, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. If desired, donations may be made to the Rameses Shriners Hospital for Children. Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 3, 2019