SCRIVER, HARVEY RAYMOND "HARV" September 18, 1947 - April 29, 2019 After a lengthy illness at Chartwell Aurora on Monday, April 29, 2019. Harv, beloved husband of Mary Ellen of Aurora. Loving father of Anna and Mark. Dear brother of Brad and Daleanne. Predeceased by his sister Debbie. Harv will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. A Memorial Service will be held at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora (905-727-5421) on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 12 p.m. Reception to follow. Donations to Parkinson Canada or Toronto General Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019