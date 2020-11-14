1/1
HARVEY ROY HANDLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HARVEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HANDLEY, HARVEY ROY (Retired from CBC) Peacefully passed away at the Markham Stouffville Hospital, on Friday, November 6, 2020. Harvey, at the age of 95, was the loving husband of the late Mildred (2012). He was predeceased by his brothers Norval and Gordon, and by his sister Elvira Sparrow. Harvey is survived by his brother-in-law Ted and his wife Corinne Croxall, and will be remembered by his several nieces and nephews. A Private Family Graveside Service will take place at the Uxbridge Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). If desired, a memorial donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
23 Main St. S.
Uxbridge, ON L9P 1M8
(905) 852-3073
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Low & Low Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved