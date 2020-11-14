HANDLEY, HARVEY ROY (Retired from CBC) Peacefully passed away at the Markham Stouffville Hospital, on Friday, November 6, 2020. Harvey, at the age of 95, was the loving husband of the late Mildred (2012). He was predeceased by his brothers Norval and Gordon, and by his sister Elvira Sparrow. Harvey is survived by his brother-in-law Ted and his wife Corinne Croxall, and will be remembered by his several nieces and nephews. A Private Family Graveside Service will take place at the Uxbridge Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). If desired, a memorial donation to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca