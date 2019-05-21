PARTRIDGE, HARVIE CHARLES Passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 88 years of age. Harvie was born in Toronto and was the son of the late Charles and Anne Partridge. Beloved husband of the late Charlene Partridge of Chatham (2018). Loving father of Kim, Karry (Mike), Connie (Ivan), Christine (Lawrence), Dave (Pat), Karen, Sandi, Clifford, Karen and Dawn. Harvie will also be sadly missed by 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Riverview Gardens for all their compassion and care for Harvie. A Celebration of Life will be held a later date. Donations in memory of Harvie to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 642 would be appreciated. Online condolences are welcome at www.lifetransitions.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 21, 2019