HAZEL ALMA LEAL
1923 - 2020
LEAL, HAZEL ALMA April 21, 1923 – May 28, 2020 Hazel Alma Leal, born April 21, 1923 in Port Hope, Ontario, passed away peacefully in Calgary, Alberta. Wife to William F. Leal and mother to Melinda M. Leal, hers was an absolute, dedicated love for both. She was proud of her husband and daughter beyond measure. People adored Hazel for her warm heart, her gentle touch, her soft power. One of those women who could do anything. Draw, paint, shoot an arrow, dance divinely, sing or play the piano 'til the room lit up. She loved - music, art and beautiful moments. Her soul soars away. She will be missed and missed and missed. Photos, memories and condolences may be shared with Hazel's family through www.evanjstrong.com. Arrangements in care of EVAN J. STRONG FUNERAL SERVICES, 403-265-1199.

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 6, 2020.
