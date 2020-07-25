1/1
Hazel Blanche LODGE
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hazel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LODGE, Hazel Blanche (nee WILTSHIRE) November 18, 1929 July 20, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Hazel Lodge in her 91st year. Hazel died peacefully at home with family by her side, on July 20, 2020. Predeceased by beloved husband of 59 years, Albert Edward "Bud" (2013), sister Lorraine Pete, brothers Arthur, Wallace, and Robert Wiltshire, and Douglas Mewhort. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Laura (Mohamed). Hazel will be greatly missed by sisters-in-law Mavis (Ken), and Beth, her many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends. The family would like to express deepest thanks to Hazel's caregivers Joan, Trinidad, Mildred and Lorena for their exceptional care. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses who cared for Hazel at home in her final days for their compassion and support. A private Memorial Service will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home on Friday, August 7, 2020. For those wishing to make a donation in Hazel's memory, please consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be left at the R.S. Kane website (www.rskane.ca).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Memorial service
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.S. Kane Funeral Home
6150 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M 3W9
(647) 556-5461
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.S. Kane Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved