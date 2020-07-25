LODGE, Hazel Blanche (nee WILTSHIRE) November 18, 1929 July 20, 2020 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Hazel Lodge in her 91st year. Hazel died peacefully at home with family by her side, on July 20, 2020. Predeceased by beloved husband of 59 years, Albert Edward "Bud" (2013), sister Lorraine Pete, brothers Arthur, Wallace, and Robert Wiltshire, and Douglas Mewhort. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Laura (Mohamed). Hazel will be greatly missed by sisters-in-law Mavis (Ken), and Beth, her many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends. The family would like to express deepest thanks to Hazel's caregivers Joan, Trinidad, Mildred and Lorena for their exceptional care. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses who cared for Hazel at home in her final days for their compassion and support. A private Memorial Service will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home on Friday, August 7, 2020. For those wishing to make a donation in Hazel's memory, please consider the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be left at the R.S. Kane website (www.rskane.ca
).