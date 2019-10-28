CARMICHAEL, HAZEL ELEANOR (nee LANGTON) July 27, 1926 - October 22, 2019 Passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019 at Michael Garron Hospital. Mother of Tom (Bertha) Boutilier of Halifax, Cheryl Nearing of Toronto, and Robert Carmichael (estranged). Nan to Jimmy Ray, Craig Boutilier, Mark Boutilier, Kelly Johnstone and Ronnie Boutilier. Predeceased by children Anna Robinson and Donny Carmichael and her brother Frank Langton. For funeral details please contact Ogden Funeral Home, 416-293-5211 or visit www.ogdenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Humane Society would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 28, 2019