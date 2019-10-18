Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAZEL ELIZABETH HUMENIUK. View Sign Obituary

HUMENIUK, HAZEL ELIZABETH (nee NAPIER) Born September 19, 1939 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, died October 13, 2019, in Mississauga. Predeceased by her devoted husband of fifty-two years, William Humeniuk. Doting and feisty mother of Dr. William (Gina) and Gregory (Meghan Oxley), grandmother of Spenser, Katherine and Elizabeth. The only child of John Reginald and Elizabeth Ann (née McFarland) Napier of Belfast and Newcastle, Co. Down, she found a job at A.V. Roe (1950's) on the Arrow project soon after arriving in Canada. Work at Kraft Foods and Moffatt (1950's-1960's), preceded her hiatus from the workforce to raise her children. She volunteered in their elementary schools, took field trips, attended all performances and froze her rear in hockey rinks. She returned to the workforce with Sears Canada (1980's-2000's) where she enjoyed new friendships. Her involvement with St. Mark's Presbyterian Church for more than forty-five years as a congregant and Trustee, provided community and deepened her faith. Her hapless roasting was outshone by her deft touch with pastry for seasonal fruit pies from spring to fall, then mincemeat and butter tarts and steak and kidney for dinner. Her example and her fondness for Beniamino Gigli and Mahalia Jackson, enriched her children. For the last twenty years, her grandchildren enriched her. She will be missed sorely and remembered with laughter, smiles and as a loyal friend. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close