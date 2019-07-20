WATSON, HAZEL EVADNE Born March 4, 1933. Passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019. Funeral Service and Reception will be held at Wesley Chapel Free Methodist Church on July 27th at 11 a.m. – visitation from 10 a.m. Viewings scheduled at Highland Funeral Home (Scarborough) for July 26th, 2 and 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Jamaican Canadian Association (jcaontario.org). For more info visit Hazel's page on the funeral home's website (www.arbormemorial.ca).
Published in the Toronto Star on July 20, 2019