LEGGO, Hazel Irene April 12, 1919 - June 5, 2019 Passed peacefully at Elginwood LTC at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Bob, cherished mother of Margaret (Terry), proud grandma of Jevon (Lindsay), Jared (Jennifer) and Jenessa (David) and adoring great-granny to Leighton and Everlae. She will be missed but will remain in our hearts and memories forever. Through the kind, caring support of neighbours, friends and family, Hazel was able to remain in her own home until age 95. Our special thanks go to the wonderful, caring staff at Elginwood over the last five years. Cremation and a private interment will follow later.

