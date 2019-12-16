MORGASON, HAZEL MARIE Passed away at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 12, 2019, in her 90th year. Beloved wife of 64 years to Lorne Morgason. Cherished mother of Shirley (Roger) Heath, Joanne (Leslie) Cermak, Cathy (Larry) Robertson and Brian (Jennifer). Loving grandmother to Paul (Tuulia), Angela (Luke) and Ian Robertson and Scott and Kimberley Heath. Predeceased by her parents Fred and Vera Shadlock and her brothers Howard (Dorell) and Glen (June and Joyce). Friends will be received at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), Markham, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. until time of service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Interment at Stouffville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Essex Youth Centre (Bryerswood Youth Camp Optimist Club) or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

