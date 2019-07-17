Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HAZEL MARY MULLAN. View Sign Obituary

MULLAN, HAZEL MARY (nee HOLMES) Passed away June 16, 2019, at the Ajax/Pickering Hospital, in which would have been her 85th year of Life. Hazel loved life. She surrounded herself with great food, good people and laughter. Hazel left many loved ones to mourn her passing and to carry on her legacy, including her four children, Cindy, Cathy (Eugene), Lloyd (Carmen), and Barbara; five grandchildren, Wesley (Marian), Dustin (Katie), Shannon (Dave), Erin (Phil) and Amanda. Eight great-grandchildren, Jackson, Huck, Levi, Clementine, Emma, Juniper, Harper and Albert. She is survived and sorely missed by her loving sister Doreen Gratz (nee Holmes), of Thunder Bay, Ontario. And many nieces and nephews, scattered across Canada. Welcoming Hazel home to Heaven, are her parents, Oliver Wendell Holmes and Clara Maria Holmes (nee Block); her loving husband Albert David Mullan; her brothers, Wendell and Herbert Holmes, sisters, Elsie Clark and Vera Holmes; and her beloved brother-in-law James David Holmes. The family will have a private interment for their mother, at Pine Ridge Memorial Gardens, followed by a Celebration of Life from 1-3 p.m. at Heritage House, 479 Kingston Road West, Ajax, Ontario, on Saturday, August 24th. We ask that you wear colour to celebrate Hazel's life. She loved colour! In lieu of flowers, Hazel's request was to donate to The Brain Tumour Foundation.

Published in the Toronto Star on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close