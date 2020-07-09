LAZIER, HAZEL MAUDE (nee THORNTON) 1920 - 2020 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Hazel, peacefully at home, on July 5th, just two weeks shy of her 100th birthday. Affectionately known as Cooks by the family, Hazel was predeceased by her husband Clare, parents Beth and Squire Thornton and her sister Patricia Wilbur (James). Fondly remembered by her niece Janis Danowski (Ed), nephews Richard Wilbur (Lynn) and William Wilbur (Sally), great-nieces and nephews Chris, Deidre (Dave), Mike (Sarah-Lyn), Jason (Erica), Josh (Andrea), Leanne (Chris) and Emma, and great-great-nieces and nephews Jonathan, James, Ryder, Sofia, Zoey, Riley, Madelyn, and Isabella. She will also be missed by her cousins Shirley Brown, Michael Brown, Sergio Argain, and Colin Thornton, and her dear friend Mavis Wiklun. Her cat, Oscar, a close companion for the last seven years will also miss her. Hazel worked 34 years for the Toronto Public School Board as a school librarian, retiring in 1978. She remained active in retirement, volunteering for several years on the East York Library Board and then the Ontario and Canadian Library Trustees Associations, working her way up to president of both groups. The Hazel Maude Lazier Children's Room at the Thorncliffe branch of the Toronto Public Library honours her many years of service to the library. Although she did not marry until she was 66, she and husband Clare were very happy for the 20 years that they spent together and they enjoyed wonderful trips to many different parts of the world. Hazel was a longtime member of Cedar Brae Golf Club, enjoying both the golf and social scene there. She was very fond of the ballet and was a longtime supporter of the National Ballet of Canada, continuing to attend performances until late last year. The family would like to thank the caregivers and nurses from Home Instead Senior Care and Nurse Next Door, whose compassionate care enabled Hazel to maintain her independence and be comfortable at home in the last two years of her life. We would also like to acknowledge the wonderful support that the family and Hazel received from Kate Parkin, the Director of Care at Home Instead. There will be a private funeral service for Hazel on Saturday, July 11th in Toronto. Please email hmlazier0719@gmail.com if you wish to be invited. Hazel was a supporter of many charities. Donations in her memory can be made to the Temmy Latner Centre for Palliative Care or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
