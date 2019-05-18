POPE, HAZEL VIOLA Passed away peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Hazel was predeceased by her husband Orestus (Ress) and the loving mother of Carol Ann and her husband John Dockeray. Hazel was the cherished grandmother of Melanie and her husband Sean Wellwood and Sean and his wife Tracy and great-grandmother of April, Fay, Charlotte and Lillian. Her family will receive friends at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. followed by a service of remembrance in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 p.m. If so desired, memorial donations made to the Salvation Army would be appreciated by her family.

