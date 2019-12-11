Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HEATHER ANN HANDY. View Sign Service Information Ferguson Funeral Home 48 Boucher Street East Meaford , ON N4L 1B9 (519)-538-1320 Visitation 12:30 PM Meaford United Church Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Meaford United Church Obituary

HANDY, HEATHER ANN It is with immense heartache we share that our sweet and loving Heather Handy put her pain at ease and left us to rest peacefully early Sunday morning, surrounded by the love of her family at the Owen Sound Hospital, on December 8, 2019. Born in Brampton, Ontario, on September 14, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Lillian Davey. Heather was the beloved wife of Harvey Handy who she recently celebrated 33 loving years of marriage with. She is the incredible mother to Geoff and Corinne Knight. In 1983, when Heather came into Harv's life, together they merged and embraced a larger family unit including Ian Handy (Edward) and Carolyn Letourneau (Gil). Heather is the devoted and proud grandma to Zoe Letourneau, Quinton Letourneau and Avery Chaplin. She is the middle child of 5 siblings, predeceased by Douglas Davey and Brenda Stewart. She is survived by Barbara Woods and Brian Davey. Heather was blessed to be the aunt to Christine Stewart, Ken Stewart, Cyndy Knapp, Bill Woods, Steven Woods, Kim Green, Fred Davey, Michael Davey and Rachel Davey. Heather will be sadly missed by the Handy family and by all of those who she has touched throughout her life. Love never ends. A service celebrating Heather's life will be conducted at Meaford United Church on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. with visiting the hour prior to service. There will be a time for refreshments and sharing memories of Heather in the fellowship hall following the service. As your expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations to Princess Margaret Hospital or the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation would be kindly appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9, to whom arrangements have been entrusted.

