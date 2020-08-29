FORTUNE, HEATHER CECELIA August 15, 1947 - August 5, 2020 Passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital, in her 73rd year, after a brief illness. Beloved daughter to the late Bertram Francis Fortune and Jemima Caldwell. Sorely missed by her partner Doug McGraw and his family. Dear sister to Eileen Plumptree, Marie (Mike), Cathy Austin (Bryan), Randy, Raymond (Anita) and Eddie (deceased). Fond aunt to Erin and Kayla (Raymond's daughters) and Nicole Harrison (Eddie's daughter). Remembered by cousins Richard, Earle, Carlo and Hendrick. Missed by her many friends and acquaintences. Heather graduated Notre Dame High School at age 16 and worked in accounting at Toronto Iron Works and later at Speedy Muffler. In the late 80's, Heather achieved a certificate from George Brown College in Caregiving and worked with passion in respite care and latterly as Recreationist, Day Programs at Don Mills Foundation for Seniors until her retirement at age 67. Donations may be made to the Lung Association. My candle burns at both ends It will not last the night But oh my foes and ah my friends It gives a lovely light. - E. Millay



