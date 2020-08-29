1/1
HEATHER CECELIA FORTUNE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HEATHER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FORTUNE, HEATHER CECELIA August 15, 1947 - August 5, 2020 Passed away at Sunnybrook Hospital, in her 73rd year, after a brief illness. Beloved daughter to the late Bertram Francis Fortune and Jemima Caldwell. Sorely missed by her partner Doug McGraw and his family. Dear sister to Eileen Plumptree, Marie (Mike), Cathy Austin (Bryan), Randy, Raymond (Anita) and Eddie (deceased). Fond aunt to Erin and Kayla (Raymond's daughters) and Nicole Harrison (Eddie's daughter). Remembered by cousins Richard, Earle, Carlo and Hendrick. Missed by her many friends and acquaintences. Heather graduated Notre Dame High School at age 16 and worked in accounting at Toronto Iron Works and later at Speedy Muffler. In the late 80's, Heather achieved a certificate from George Brown College in Caregiving and worked with passion in respite care and latterly as Recreationist, Day Programs at Don Mills Foundation for Seniors until her retirement at age 67. Donations may be made to the Lung Association. My candle burns at both ends It will not last the night But oh my foes and ah my friends It gives a lovely light. - E. Millay

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved