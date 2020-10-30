GRAHAM, HEATHER CHRYSTAL (nee TYRRELL) It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Heather Chrystal Graham (nee Tyrrell) on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Heather will be sadly missed by her sons Michael (Gemma), Robert (Sheridan) and Troy (Tammy) as well as her dear sister Marian and her brother Dale. Heather was predeceased by her husband Lloyd Graham and her parents Ernest and Marian Tyrrell and brother Brian. Heather's greatest joy was her grandchildren Kassie, Kayleigh, Noah and Evan. Due to COVID-19, the family will be having a private interment at St. John's Norway Cemetery & Crematorium. Donations in Heather's name can be made to the Sick Kids Foundation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store