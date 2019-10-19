RUSSELL, Heather Diane October 29, 1960 - October 2, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice after a hard battle with cancer. Survived by her loving husband, Chris. Cherished sister to Ted Davies. Predeceased by her parents Arthur Davies and Ruth (Lillie) Davies. She will be deeply missed by family, friends and co-workers. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Home, 524 Davis Drive, Newmarket. If desired, donations may be made to Margaret Bahen Hospice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019