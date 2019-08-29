DURHAM, HEATHER ISOBEL It is with great sadness that we announce that Heather Isobel Durham has passed away at the age of 81 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She passed away peacefully at home Monday, August 26, 2019 at 3:58 a.m. with her husband of 58 years Edward by her side. She is survived by Edward, her two beloved sons, Cameron (daughter-in-law Carla) and Ryan, her cherished granddaughters, Alexandra and Danielle, and her brother Blake (Bev). Daughter of Clifford and Eloise Jasper, she grew up in Hartney, Manitoba, before moving to Toronto to pursue a career in teaching. She was the most giving and caring person you could ever know, always putting her family and those close to her ahead of herself. Funeral services for Heather will be held at Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, 8088 Yonge St., Thornhill, 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Canadian Spinal Research Organization.

