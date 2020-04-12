|
CONNOLLY, HEATHER JANE We are deeply saddened to announce that Heather Jane Connolly, age 58 of Toronto, ON, passed away with her family by her side on Saturday April 4, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Heather was born in Toronto on November 4, 1961 to Clifford and Lorna Ransom. Heather loved ballet and baseball. After college in 1984, she joined the Toronto Blue Jays as an Administrative Assistant in Ticket Sales. In 1988, she found her stride and permanent home in Baseball Operations, serving in various capacities before becoming Senior Manager Major League Operations. Heather was a mainstay of the Toronto Blue Jays family for 36 years and formed countless meaningful relationships that she held dear. Her colleagues were her friends. She loved to share all that was the Blue Jays with her family including road trips, numerous spring trainings in Florida and 2 World Series. Heather will be most remembered by those fortunate enough to have known her for her beautiful and endearing smile, most generous spirit, gentle way and big heart. Heather will be lovingly and forever remembered by her son Jonathan, his wife Lena, her grandsons and light of her life Hayden and Liam. Her sister Davina (Lloyd) and brother Mark (Graciela). Heather will also be fondly and forever remembered by her nephew and godson Matthew, nieces Erika and Megan, her lifelong friends and her beloved pup Daisy. A family funeral and burial will take place on April 15th in Bowmanville, ON. Memorial donations in Heather's memory can be made to the Jays Care Foundation and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada. A celebration of Heather's life will be planned for later in the year.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 12, 2020