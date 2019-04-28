LAMONTAGNE, Heather (nee COX, formerly TRELEAVEN) Truly Loved Heather passed away peacefully surrounded and in heart by her loving family Friday, April 26, 2019, in her 55th year. Heather leaves the love of her life, Marc and cherished sons Jake and Lucas, parents Charlie and Joan Cox, siblings Lori (Renato), Lynn (Tom) and Chuck (Pam). Heather will be deeply missed by Aunt Heather and Uncle Dave, stepsons Connor and Eric, her many nieces and nephews, cousins and previous husband Mark. To celebrate our beautiful Heather's life, we will meet at Cardinal Funeral Home, 366 Bathurst Street, Toronto, on Tuesday, April 30th from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Kensington Hospice, 38 Major Street, Toronto, (416) 963-9640.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 28, 2019