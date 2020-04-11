|
ROBB, HEATHER MARGARET It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Heather Margaret McGregor Robb (nee Snowdon), on Saturday, April 4, 2020. An amazing wife, mother, nanny and friend. Mom received the diagnosis of cancer on February 25th, her 81st birthday. As with everything in her life, mom faced the inevitable with grace, positivity, unbelievable courage and acceptance for what she could not change. She spent her last five weeks exactly as she wanted, at home, reminiscing with family, talking with friends and listening to music. She died, as she wanted, peacefully, at home with her kids by her side. Many Markham kids will remember "Mrs. Robb", the lunch room supervisor at Franklin Street Public School for over 20 years, but mom will also be remembered for the 30 years she spent volunteering at Markham Stouffville Hospital. She started giving tours of the hospital before the doors even opened to the public in 1990 and continued on volunteering even after moving to Brooklin, only retiring in 2018, just before her 80th birthday. Mom was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, Warren. She leaves behind her four children, Doug (Lori), Kathy (Keith), Diane (Paul) and Sue (Mike), son-in-law, Doug Harrison, her 12 grandchildren, Ryan, Kyle, Sarah, Chloe, Chris, Mac, Lucy, Molly, Heidi, Jack, Abby and Danny and her great-granddaughter, Sutton Rose, all wondering, who is going to knit our slippers now? Details of a fitting Memorial Service will be announced in the coming weeks. In memory of Heather, memorial donations to St. Thomas Anglican Church, Brooklin, would be most appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N., Whitby. Messages of condolence can also be shared by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com Together Again
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 11, 2020